John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 12,194 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,194 shares during the period. OGE Energy accounts for 3.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.29% of OGE Energy worth $20,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a $0.4182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 80.29%.

OGE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

