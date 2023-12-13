John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 4,884 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.7% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.