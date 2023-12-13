Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Lowered to $60.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s previous close.

JCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.