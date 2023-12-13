Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.480-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.650-3.800 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JCI. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of JCI opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.57. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $63,435,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,992,000 after acquiring an additional 850,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,636,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,726,000 after acquiring an additional 842,313 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.