Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note issued on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $164.21 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.71. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.34). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.