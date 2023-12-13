JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Model N (NYSE:MODN) to Neutral

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MODN. BTIG Research cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

NYSE MODN opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.12 million, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.71. Model N has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $158,469.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,495,934.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 5,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $117,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,663.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 6,650 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $158,469.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,495,934.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,738 shares of company stock worth $1,106,180. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

