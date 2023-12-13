KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 430.4% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

KBC Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $38.54.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 15.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that KBC Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.3273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.92%.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

