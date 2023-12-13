Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after buying an additional 369,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kellanova by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,670,000 after purchasing an additional 196,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,358,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,166,000 after purchasing an additional 238,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $54.56. 505,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.63. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $74.27.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $4,729,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,098,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,644,046.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 778,000 shares of company stock worth $41,780,934 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

