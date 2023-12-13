KeyCorp Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $177.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

DRI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.27.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $161.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.90. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $131.90 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after buying an additional 3,116,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 594.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

