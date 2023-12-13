Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.210-1.210 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

