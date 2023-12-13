Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on KIGRY. Barclays began coverage on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kion Group Stock Down 0.2 %

About Kion Group

KIGRY opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Kion Group has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $11.02.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

