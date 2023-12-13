Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.78.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Krystal Biotech stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.97. The stock had a trading volume of 140,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,157. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.08. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $69.81 and a 52 week high of $132.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -76.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $3.89. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,346,348.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth $330,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at $14,272,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 361.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

