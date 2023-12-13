Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.230-0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.0 million-$180.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.9 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on KLIC. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 1.45. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $202.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.17 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $519,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,556,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $519,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,396,000 after buying an additional 20,465 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 962.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 227,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after buying an additional 206,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 33.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 16,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

