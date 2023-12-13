Lavaca Capital LLC Buys 178 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $467.40. 789,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,464. The company has a market capitalization of $361.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $441.85 and its 200 day moving average is $442.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $467.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

