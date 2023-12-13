Lavaca Capital LLC Buys 591 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $427.53. 1,282,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,273. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $344.34 and a one year high of $427.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $404.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.01. The company has a market cap of $342.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
