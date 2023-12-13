Lavaca Capital LLC Cuts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Lavaca Capital LLC cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.12. 515,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,738. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

