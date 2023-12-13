Lavaca Capital LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $261.22. The company had a trading volume of 622,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,492. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $293.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $132.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

