Lavaca Capital LLC Has $413,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 771.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Biogen by 176,592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Biogen by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,279,000 after acquiring an additional 541,421 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.26.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.69. The company had a trading volume of 159,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,975. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $220.86 and a one year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

