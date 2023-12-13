Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 180 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lavaca Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Paychex by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Paychex by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,040,000 after buying an additional 142,656 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Paychex by 17.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 272,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,515 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Paychex by 8.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.63. 162,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.60. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

