Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 27,265 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lavaca Capital LLC cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,265 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2 %

MO traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.28. 1,802,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,912,506. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.25. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

