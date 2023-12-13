Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 33 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lavaca Capital LLC lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $2,686,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $2,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $490.56. 164,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,463. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.43. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

