Lavaca Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lavaca Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $83.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,621,485. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.08. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $137.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

