Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Purchased by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up 1.0% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 98.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,687,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $29,602,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,455,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,800,000 after buying an additional 1,430,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,416,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,813,000 after buying an additional 1,402,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 70.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,514 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBTYK. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 70.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,067.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,777 shares of company stock worth $1,987,517 over the last 90 days. 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

