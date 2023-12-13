Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ (LGND) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Shares of LGND stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $64.29. 14,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,556. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 94.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.90.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.38 per share, for a total transaction of $237,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,084.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

