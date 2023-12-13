Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 1.5% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LIN. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $409.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $198.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $391.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.22.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.