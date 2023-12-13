Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

LOB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,473.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Renato Derraik sold 20,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,473.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,157,800 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.40. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

