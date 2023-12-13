London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) & OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Critical Survey

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Free Report) and OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares London Stock Exchange Group and OTC Markets Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio London Stock Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A $0.55 208.50 OTC Markets Group $105.15 million 6.33 $30.81 million $2.40 23.25

OTC Markets Group has higher revenue and earnings than London Stock Exchange Group. OTC Markets Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than London Stock Exchange Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets London Stock Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A OTC Markets Group 26.73% 81.92% 33.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares London Stock Exchange Group and OTC Markets Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

29.8% of London Stock Exchange Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of OTC Markets Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

London Stock Exchange Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. OTC Markets Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. London Stock Exchange Group pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OTC Markets Group pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OTC Markets Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and OTC Markets Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score London Stock Exchange Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 OTC Markets Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

OTC Markets Group beats London Stock Exchange Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb. The company also provides information and data products, such as indexes, benchmarks, real time pricing data and trade reporting, and reconciliation services, as well as network connection and services; market trading services; and clearing, risk management, capital optimization, and regulatory reporting solutions. In addition, it licenses capital markets; installs software; and provides maintenance, and events and media services. London Stock Exchange Group plc was founded in 1698 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc. engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, a dealer system to view and publish quotes; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN), a dealer network model with auto-execution functionality; OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB), a matching engine model that allows for the distribution of market data. The company provides Real-Time Level 2 Data that provides liquidity display service for retail investors; Blue Sky Monitoring Service for analysis, review, and guidance about a company's compliance with the United States securities laws; and Virtual Investor Conferences, which allows issuers to communicate and engages with investors, as well as operates the OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market, and online capital raising solutions. Further, it offers OTCIQ, an investor relations portal. OTC Markets Group Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

