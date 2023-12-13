Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) was down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 4,499,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 14,930,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lufax from $1.90 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. CLSA reduced their target price on Lufax from $2.70 to $1.40 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Lufax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1.60 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.81.

Lufax Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Lufax shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 18th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 15th.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Lufax had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,442.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

