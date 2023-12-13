Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 10.4%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $15.03. Approximately 11,399,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 36,427,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

