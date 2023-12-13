Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $36,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $314,000. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,839,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,403,000 after purchasing an additional 576,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $201.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $201.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.