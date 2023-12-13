Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $420.98 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.43 and a 12-month high of $421.00. The company has a market capitalization of $394.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $397.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.32.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

