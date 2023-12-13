McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for approximately 2.0% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $14,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,399,000 after acquiring an additional 187,371 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213,343 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK traded up $4.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $466.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,750. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $476.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $456.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.31. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.50.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

