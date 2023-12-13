Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ MBINN opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $24.64.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
