Michael Jardine Acquires 5,500,000 Shares of Ironbark Zinc Limited (ASX:IBG) Stock

Ironbark Zinc Limited (ASX:IBG – Get Free Report) insider Michael Jardine bought 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,000.00 ($28,947.37).
Ironbark Zinc Price Performance
About Ironbark Zinc
Ironbark Zinc Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia and Greenland. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, lead, and base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Citronen property located in Greenland. The company was formerly known as Ironbark Gold Limited and changed its name to Ironbark Zinc Limited in November 2009.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ironbark Zinc
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for Ironbark Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironbark Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.