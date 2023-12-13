Michael Jardine Acquires 5,500,000 Shares of Ironbark Zinc Limited (ASX:IBG) Stock

Ironbark Zinc Limited (ASX:IBG – Get Free Report) insider Michael Jardine bought 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,000.00 ($28,947.37).

Ironbark Zinc Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia and Greenland. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, lead, and base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Citronen property located in Greenland. The company was formerly known as Ironbark Gold Limited and changed its name to Ironbark Zinc Limited in November 2009.

