MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 5.1%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $565.04 and last traded at $568.99. 232,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 786,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $599.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MSTR. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $554.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.51. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 432.81 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total value of $323,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total value of $250,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $226,898.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total transaction of $323,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $10,397,085. Company insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 364.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.