Microvast’s (MVST) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Microvast Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MVST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 588,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,071. The company has a market capitalization of $351.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microvast has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $80.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.11 million. Microvast had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microvast will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Microvast

In other news, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 710,000 shares in the company, valued at $923,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Microvast by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microvast by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 90,574 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microvast by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,490,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,484 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Microvast in the first quarter valued at about $14,591,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microvast by 250.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,601,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems in the United States, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

Featured Stories

