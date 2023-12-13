Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.290-0.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.5 million-$62.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.3 million. Model N also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.320 EPS.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of Model N stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.52. 325,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.71. Model N has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Model N from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Model N from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Model N from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on MODN

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $148,211.10. Following the sale, the executive now owns 136,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, CFO John Ederer sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $102,861.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,801.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $148,211.10. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 136,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,743.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,738 shares of company stock worth $1,106,180 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Model N by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Model N by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Model N by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Model N by 319.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter.

About Model N

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.