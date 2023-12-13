Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down to $78.04

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.04, but opened at $76.00. Moderna shares last traded at $74.01, with a volume of 962,656 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. Argus cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.70.

Moderna Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,985 shares of company stock valued at $9,257,406. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Moderna by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Moderna by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,572,000 after acquiring an additional 476,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its position in Moderna by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 80,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

