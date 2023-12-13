Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Short Interest Up 456.3% in November

Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 456.3% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.3 days.
Molten Ventures Stock Performance
GRWXF stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Molten Ventures has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18.
About Molten Ventures
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Molten Ventures
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Oracle’s “weak” results amplifies the outlook for AI accelerators
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 4 reasons why AMD stock will hit a new all-time high in 2024
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Rocket Lab trading under $5, will it ever rocket higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.