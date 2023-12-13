Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Cut by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

