MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $600.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $526.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MSCI. StockNews.com raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.14.

Get MSCI alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $526.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI has a 52-week low of $450.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.78.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.