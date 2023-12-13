My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.06 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $1.06 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002783 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00030954 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004561 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,217,688 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

