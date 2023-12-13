Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.88.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,996,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,180,000 after purchasing an additional 251,426 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,523,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 140,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

