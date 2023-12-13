NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

NH opened at $0.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

