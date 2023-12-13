Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $40,267,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $295,880,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 56.8% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,050 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 34.6% in the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.7 %

NFLX stock opened at $463.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $427.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.85. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. KeyCorp upgraded Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

