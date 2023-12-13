Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 119,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 577,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVRO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $744.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Nevro by 174.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nevro by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 42.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Nevro by 26.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter valued at $80,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

