New South Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 421,955 shares during the quarter. Kemper comprises approximately 1.7% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Kemper worth $37,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Insider Transactions at Kemper

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,492.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,400 shares of company stock worth $691,758. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $68.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -20.95%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

