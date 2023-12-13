New South Capital Management Inc. Has $16.55 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,510 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Hologic worth $16,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 312.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 595.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 58.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 91.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.58.

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HOLX opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

