New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 33,258 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 548,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,258 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up 1.5% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $33,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.92.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,416,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

