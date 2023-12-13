Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.95.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Nextracker Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ NXT opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. Nextracker has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.22.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nextracker will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $3,738,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $3,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

